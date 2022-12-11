"We never let out who it was" - One of WWE's biggest mysteries has finally been revealed

Back in 2016, as part of the July 4th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens was hit in the face with a pie by a mystery assailant.

It's been more than six years, and the WWE Universe has claimed that many of its current stars could have been the person to throw the pie, since the company never confirmed who it was or continued with the storyline.

Finally, as part of a recent episode of Oh..... You Didn't Know, WWE legend Road Dogg revealed that it was Vince McMahon who was supposed to be the star who threw the pie.

“We never let out who it was I don’t think, it was going to end up being Vince [McMahon] but I think we just didn’t say.” via RingSideNews.

There have been some interesting pitches over the years heading toward the reveal of Vince McMahon. The former Chairman was a huge part of storylines at one point, and it appears that this could have been another one of his creative ideas.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE earlier this year

The year is set to come to a close in just over two weeks' time, and it's hard not to forget that Vince McMahon stepped down from his position in the Stamford-based company back in the summer.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, along with Nick Khan, took over McMahon's role in the company. There have also been many returns since Triple H took over the creative.

Vince McMahon was the Chairman for so long that many believed that the company would crumble without his leadership. Still, Triple H took over seamlessly and has arguably improved the product, and the roster is now much happier under their regime.

