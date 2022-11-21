"We didn't OK it" - Former WWE Women's Champion reveals why stable were not allowed to use Vince McMahon's name 

Victoria, Torrie Wilson, and Candice Michelle are still known as Vince's Devils to this day, but it appears that this wasn't actually their official WWE stable name.

Former WWE Superstar Victoria recently spoke to Ring The Belle, where she opened up about her time working alongside Candice and Torrie and how their stable name was created.

The former Women's Champion revealed that they used the name on the night that they debuted as a team, but they didn't get permission for it. So after their debut, they were not allowed to use it again.

"We all dressed alike backstage, and say Vince, we went to Vince, going 'hey look at us' we got booked on that night...I think Candice was the one that was like, 'lets call us Vince's Devils', we only used it on that one, and then we are not allowed to use it anymore," Victoria revealed.

Victoria revealed that the company didn't ban the name, but they didn't give them permission for it either. It was Candice who came up with the name and not Vince McMahon himself, and it appears that the former WWE Chairman wasn't a fan of it.

Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble

The former Women's Champion was one of the women who pushed the division forward from the Attitude Era into the present day. After leaving the company in 2009, she went on to dominate in IMPACT and retired in 2019.

Despite retiring, Victoria was happy to make her return to be part of the 30-woman Royal Rumble back in January. This was her first appearance in more than a decade and allowed her to put on a good show before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler. Victoria hasn't returned since, and it's unclear if there are any plans for her to be part of the 2023 match.

