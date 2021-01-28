"We open for business" - Bullet Club member sends a message to Vince McMahon and Triple H

In a recent edition of the Tama's Island podcast, Tama Tonga discussed his former Bullet Club stablemates reuniting in All Elite Wrestling. While Tama doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of the reunion, the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion claimed that he is more open to working with WWE.

During the show, Tama Tonga took note that he has no problems with WWE. The Good Bad Guy sent a message to Triple H and Vince McMahon, stating that he is open for business.

“Let me tell you something, man. I ain’t got no problems with WWE. No problems. You know what? Hunter, anybody else out there, Vince McMahon, anybody, we open for business man. You come take care of me and my peoples, and I’m talking about BC and New Japan, let’s do business man.”

Since the reunion of Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and The Young Bucks, Tama Tonga has taken multiple shots at his former Bullet Club brethren. The BC OG certainly hasn't been too keen about the reunion and even took shots at IMPACT Wrestling.

I am trademarking ‘Tu suweet’ pic.twitter.com/33uc189w1p — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 20, 2021

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of the Bullet Club will soon be defending their IWGP Tag Team Championships

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa brought back the IWGP Tag Team Championships to the Bullet Club. The Guerillas of Destiny marked the beginning of their historic seventh reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions after beating the Suzuki Gun duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi.

Got them Boys across the pond triggered https://t.co/RWPF4tni3j — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 13, 2021

At the upcoming NJPW New Beginning in Hiroshima, the primary tag team of the Bullet Club will defend their IWGP tag titles against Dangerous Tekkers.

The match promises to be another outstanding outing between the two tag teams who previously also faced off at last year's World Tag League, which GoD also won.

As seen at WK 15, the Iron Finger will play a vital part in the rematch. However, ZSJ and Taichi will look to end GoD's reign in their first title defense.