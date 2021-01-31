"We have plans to go back to one night" - Stephanie McMahon on WrestleMania going back to usual one-night schedule

Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE has plans to revert to its original one-night WrestleMania schedule. Following the COVID-19 breakout, WWE had WrestleMania 36 take place over two nights to have minimal interaction between its Superstars.

Stephanie McMahon is the current Chief Brand Officer and on-screen authority of WWE. She, along with her husband, Triple H, are the power couple of the company and are in charge of numerous executive decisions concerning talent, production, and so on. Stephanie has also performed in the ring on occasions; her last appearance was alongside her husband against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34.

In an interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE's plans for WrestleMania and how COVID-19 has affected the schedule for the biggest program of the year. She revealed that WWE has plans to return to its original one night schedule, but it all depends on the future.

"We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times. We have plans to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world."

WWE will be hosting the next three WrestleManias in Tampa, Dallas, and Los Angeles, respectively. WrestleMania 37 will continue with the two-night schedule, but the hope is that by 2022, the one night-schedule will return.

"We wanted to give our fans some" - Stephanie McMahon on unique WrestleMania announcement

Stephanie McMahon also spoke about WWE's unique announcement regarding the future locations of the next three WrestleManias. The announcement included some hilarious skits from the likes of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Sasha Banks, and Roman Reigns.

"We wanted to give our fans some hope during these challenging times. A lot of people plan their vacations around WrestleMania because it’s like a big family reunion. People come from over 60 countries and all 50 states."

Stephanie and WWE are working towards returning things back to normality, but the pandemic has made things difficult. Hopefully, a year from now, we will get to see WrestleMania as it was meant to be seen. On one night, on the grandest stage of them all.