"We're f**king back" - WWE star announces shocking return

A WWE star announced a major return tonight. This comes just days after WrestleMania 41.

Andre Chase formed Chase University a couple of years ago. The group consisted of Duke Hudson, Roley Osborne, and Thea Hail, as well as other students. Chase U took over in NXT and was beloved among the members of the NXT Universe. They even won the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Last year, Andre Chase put the group on the line against Ridge Holland and lost. Following this, the faction was forced to split up. Duke Hudson was released from WWE, while Riley Osborne hasn't been seen on NXT since. Even Thea Hail was absent for several weeks.

During this time, Andre Chase seemingly reached the lowest point of his career as he lost all motivation and was filled with guilt over his faction ending. Meanwhile, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon tried to get Chase to reform his faction again. Last week, Thea Hail made her return and encouraged her former teacher to restart Chase University.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Chase pulled out his old Chase U jersey and said, "We're f**king back, baby," indicating that the faction is making its return to the black and silver brand.

It will be interesting to see which stars will be part of Chase U now.

