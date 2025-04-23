"We're f**king back" - WWE star announces shocking return

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 23, 2025 02:09 GMT
RAW arena
This star is popular among the fans (Source: Bayley and IYO SKY on X)

A WWE star announced a major return tonight. This comes just days after WrestleMania 41.

Andre Chase formed Chase University a couple of years ago. The group consisted of Duke Hudson, Roley Osborne, and Thea Hail, as well as other students. Chase U took over in NXT and was beloved among the members of the NXT Universe. They even won the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Last year, Andre Chase put the group on the line against Ridge Holland and lost. Following this, the faction was forced to split up. Duke Hudson was released from WWE, while Riley Osborne hasn't been seen on NXT since. Even Thea Hail was absent for several weeks.

During this time, Andre Chase seemingly reached the lowest point of his career as he lost all motivation and was filled with guilt over his faction ending. Meanwhile, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon tried to get Chase to reform his faction again. Last week, Thea Hail made her return and encouraged her former teacher to restart Chase University.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Chase pulled out his old Chase U jersey and said, "We're f**king back, baby," indicating that the faction is making its return to the black and silver brand.

It will be interesting to see which stars will be part of Chase U now.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

