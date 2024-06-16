"We're gonna give it more time" - Brandi Rhodes sends a message regarding Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match. During the match, Brandi Rhodes took to social media to reveal that she wouldn't let her daughter watch the match.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Styles began several weeks ago. It led to The Phenomenal One challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France, where he failed to dethrone The American Nightmare.

Styles then swerved the WWE Universe and Rhodes by faking his retirement, before attacking the champion, to earn himself a rematch against The American Nightmare. However, The Phenomenal One failed once again to win the title and become a three-time World Champion.

On X (formerly Twitter), Brandi Rhodes revealed that she wouldn't let her young daughter near the match due to the brutality of the bout itself, not to mention the profanity from the live audience, and herself, as she reacted while watching the event opener on television.

"Thought about letting Libby watch. Papa is bleeding and Mimi is screaming profanity in the camera. Now the whole crowd is on the f bomb. So yeah...we're gonna give it more time. Maybe watch a little Bluey later for my own nerves." wrote Brandi.

You can check out Brandi's tweet below:

Cody Rhodes' victory over AJ Styles marked his third successful title defense. He is set to reignite a feud with Solo Sikoa, who confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion after his victory at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.