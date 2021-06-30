"We're gonna have a special one" - Tommaso Ciampa reflects on his NXT TakeOver match with WALTER

When it comes to Match of the Year candidates in 2021, the NXT UK Championship match between Tommaso Ciampa and WALTER immediately comes to mind.

Ciampa recently sat down with Denise Salcedo to talk about all things NXT. When the subject of his match with WALTER came up, Ciampa described what it was like to take a chop from the NXT UK Champion:

"I think it was a smart strategy to try to break the boy's hand because the chop sucks," Ciampa said. "He attacked me three weeks prior, and I took the one gunshot, and it's wild because I just don't know how he does it, you know, it echoes it caves. You even see the photos of how his handprints and manipulates the chest. It's legit."

" We never got to get in the ring together, but he's one of those guys I was like damn, I bet you we're gonna have a special one, and I wish it was in front of the huge sold-out arena, I think it would have added a new element to it," Ciampa continued.

Tommaso Ciampa thinks some people forgot how good he was after his injury

Tommaso Ciampa in WWE NXT

While Ciampa was happy with the match, he admitted that he went into the match feeling like he had to remind the WWE Universe just how good he is.

" I feel like I got to remind people, and I didn't understand why, but I feel like, you know, 2018 people kind of got how damn good I was, and then I broke my neck and I went away for surgery," Ciampa continued. "And I get it, I took a little time off there, but I just feel like people don't realize how damn good I am. I'm the best wrestler in the world."

Ciampa went on to say that he feels he's in the best shape of his life, and the next five years of his career will define his legacy and hopes that NXT will give him the ball and let him run with it.

Did you enjoy Tommaso Ciampa's match against WALTER? Would you like to see a rematch between the two somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

