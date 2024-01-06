"We're all guessing" - Former WWE manager comments on Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble status (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about whether Cody Rhodes and his Road to WrestleMania this year.

Cody has lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Since then, The American Nightmare has tried to find its way back to the headline picture. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, fans have questioned whether The American Nightmare can win the event and make it two in a row.

During the recent Smack Talk episode, Mantell addressed the rumors of Cody Rhodes winning the Rumble. He mentioned that this year's Rumble's unpredictability had confused the fans.

However, the wrestling veteran felt this was good for the business, and fans would enjoy not being sure who was winning the Royal Rumble match and going on to headline WrestleMania.

"Don't confuse it anymore. That's what it doesn't mean: more confusion. This is what makes wrestling what it is. You know, we used to say things like, 'Oh, that was so predictable. We all knew that.' But now, we don't know. We're all guessing. We're all throwing darts out there, it could be this, it could be that. The fans are more confused than we are. No, I don't think anybody's more confused than I am," said Mantell. [From 26:09 onward]

The Royal Rumble match is set for January 27 and will emanate from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Several stars like CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura have announced their participation in the high-profile match.

