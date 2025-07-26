"We’re still ridin" - Former Bullet Club member sends a message to Finn Bálor on his important day

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:26 GMT
Bullet Club and Finn Balor (Image Credits: Karl Anderson on X, Finn Bálor on X)

Former Bullet Club member and WWE Superstar Karl Anderson sent a message to Finn Bálor on his 44th birthday. Anderson was one of the original members of the faction founded by Bálor in NJPW.

The Bullet Club originals consisted of Bálor, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Anderson. Later, Luke Gallows (Doc Gallows) would join the group and become Anderson's long-term tag team partner. The duo would make their way to WWE, winning tag team gold more than once.

On Instagram, Anderson wished Bálor a happy 44th birthday and expressed gratitude for the former WWE Universal Champion.

"Happy Birthday, Prince, we’re still ridin babe ❤️👊Thanks for everything. @finnbalor," wrote Anderson.
Check out Anderson's Instagram post:

Karl Anderson opened up about his friendship with Finn Bálor

Karl Anderson opened up about his friendship with Finn Bálor from an old interview. The two superstars were once part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling before the Irishman signed with WWE.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, The Machine Gun said that Bálor was one of his best buddies in the world, and one day it would be cool to join the Bálor Club. He said:

"It's great. Ferg is one of my best buddies in the world. It's awesome. WWE is WWE. It's cool, it's huge, it's great, I have a lot of friends there. I loved it, I'm glad they made Balor Club. You never know, one day it might be cool to join Balor Club."
Finn Bálor is the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champion with JD McDonagh. The duo is in their second reign with the titles after defeating The New Day. Their next title defense will be against the Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

Meanwhile, Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where they teamed up with The Young Bucks in May 2025.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

