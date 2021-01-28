"We represent him by being the very best every week" - Roman Reigns on WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna

WWE Network's official Twitter handle posted a video celebrating the legacy of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. Although Yokozuna portrayed the role of a Japanese sumo wrestler, the former two-time world champion was a member of the famed Anoa'i family of wrestlers. Naturally, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns responded to this video by commenting on Yokozuna's bloodline.

In the video, other Superstars of the Anoa'i family such as Rikishi, the late Umaga, and The Usos were seen utilizing many of Yokozuna's moves. Indeed, Yokozuna's legacy is still prominent. The reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the top stars in WWE, and he's Yokozuna's cousin.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Reigns shared his thoughts on the WWE Network's video. He wrote that Yokozuna's legacy endures through the shared greatness of The Bloodline, Reigns' stable with The Usos.

"We don’t represent him by the moves we do in the ring. We represent him by being the very best every week. Generation after generation. #TheBloodline"

It should be noted that Roman Reigns was not included in the video. In his tweet, Reigns claimed that he does not have to replicate Yokozuna's moves to honor his legacy. Instead, he pays tribute to the WWE legend by giving his absolute best every week on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

Reigns will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens this Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The match was made official after Adam Pearce tricked Reigns and announced Owens as his replacement.

This bout will be Owens' second shot at the Universal Championship after he failed to win the title at WWE TLC 2020 in December. With another opportunity at the title, "The Prizefighter" will hope to dethrone Reigns this weekend.

Meanwhile, Reigns will aim to preserve his legacy and his title reign by beating Owens for the third time in recent months. He also successfully defended the gold against Owens in a Steel Cage Match on SmackDown last month.