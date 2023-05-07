"We were robbed", "World peace would have been achieved" - WWE fans say they are depressed Bayley's promised look change never happened

Bayley is one of WWE's biggest stars, despite not having the best run of form recently. With quite a few losses and few wins, it seems that she has been struggling to find her feet. However, that has not stopped fans from discussing about a potential attire that she might have worn.

Recently, there has been internal dissension within Damage CTRL, the faction she founded after returning from her injury. For the moment, the future of the faction is unsure, although it appears that a split is coming soon between the women.

Putting aside her current form, fans have now reacted to the idea that Bayley, at one time, was preparing to change her gear. Whereas she wrestles currently in full tights, the same as always, before her injury, she had been planning to wrestle in shorts - an idea that fans appear to have been looking forward to.

Bayley revealed the same while talking to Sheamus in a workout video on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Right before I got hurt, I told my trainer, I want the strongest legs I've ever had, so I can wear shorts. Let me wear shorts when I wrestle, at least before I retire. But then I got hurt and now I have to start all over again."

As it turns out, the star was going to change her outfit completely so that she could wear shorts when she wrestled. She wanted to have the strongest legs possible to prepare her for such a change. Unfortunately, getting hurt put her behind, and now she has to start all over again to get ready for that gear.

WWE fans felt quite strongly about it, with multiple talking about how depressing it was that she never changed her gear due to her injury.

mars 🥶🐠 || MELO IS OUR NXT CHAMPION @mementomars_ everyday i remember that video where Bayley said she was gonna start wrestling in shorts before her ACL injury in 2021 and I get very very depressed. everyday i remember that video where Bayley said she was gonna start wrestling in shorts before her ACL injury in 2021 and I get very very depressed.

Fans talked about how they had missed out on something huge because of Bayley's injury. Multiple fans also commented how they were depressed, and a few others just showed their despair through their tweets.

Another fan posted a picture saying she and Sasha Banks had teased it.

𝕋𝕚𝕛𝕖𝕪🦩 @Flawlessmingo @mementomars_ Her and Sasha already teased it in 2019 when they teamed up for the tag titles @mementomars_ Her and Sasha already teased it in 2019 when they teamed up for the tag titles 👀 https://t.co/q77qNja2jg

There were others too, who thought that they will eventually see Bayley make the change.

Prince @thwrestleprince @mementomars_ fell down to my knees, we gon get it one day @mementomars_ fell down to my knees, we gon get it one day https://t.co/4Esvu0EGME

It seems that she might still change and wear shorts at some point in her career, given that she wanted to do it before she retired. Therefore, fans will have to wait for when it happens.

