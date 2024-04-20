We scanned the mysterious QR Code on WWE SmackDown: here's what was behind it

Here's what is behind the mysterious QR code that was seen on WWE SmackDown.

In September 2022, WWE started flashing QR codes with mysterious messages and puzzles revolving around a white bunny. The code quickly gained traction after people figured out it had something to do with Bray Wyatt. The QR Codes and all the mystery surrounding it finally led to the return of The Fiend in October 2022. However, Wyatt was not alone as he came with Uncle Howdy.

The former world champion sadly passed away in August 2023. However, it seems that the mystery surrounding his ally Uncle Howdy is not over yet.

In recent weeks, the QR codes have made a return on WWE television and might indicate that a similar storyline could be at play. This week on RAW, a QR code was flashed across the screen which showcased an image that looked similar to Julius Caesar with a cryptic message that read:

"Time to wake up. Take my hand. Things will be better. Trust me"

Tonight on SmackDown, another QR code popped up during Triple H's entrance. Upon scanning the QR code, it took us to a webpage with a mysterious hooded figure in black.

This picture contains a hidden link. On clicking that link, a new webpage opens up with an image and the coordinates (45.7455 N, 14.4674 E) which points to a cave in Slovenia. The link also contains another cryptic message which reads as follows:

"I set them free. Out of the miry clay. Opened their eyes. While you did nothing.”

The mystery surrounding the QR Codes seems to be getting thicker by the week. It will be interesting what emerges from these cryptic codes and images.

