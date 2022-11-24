"We had a serious f'in problem" - WWE Superstar opens up about being manhandled by Rhea Ripley 

Rhea Ripley has become a serious issue for anyone feuding with The Judgment Day. So far, only Mia Yim has been able to neutralize the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Ripley manhandled several male wrestlers before she was stopped in her tracks by the returning Yim. This came after Luke Gallows was bodyslammed by The Nightmare, something that he was able to open up about as part of a recent appearance on The Bump.

"I gotta be honest with you guys, I'm six foot seven and a half. I'm 290 pounds, doesn't always look great on me but for her to manhandle me the way that she did with ease, made me know for a fact that we had a serious f'in problem and we did not have any resolution to it."

Gallows went on to compare being manhandled by Ripley to being in the ring with the likes of Mark Henry and other strong superstars.

"I've been in the ring with Mark Henry, I've been in the ring with some of the strongest WWE Superstars in history and I was manhandled, do I like saying it? No this is why we have Michin!"

Mia Yim made her return to WWE to neutralize the threat of Rhea Ripley

Mia Yim explained on The Bump that she was still called Mia Yim but she would be known by her nickname, which is now Michin. The new name is a way for her to honor her Korean roots. The former NXT Superstar was called back to the company after she seemingly approached The OC several weeks ago and was open to fixing the issue they were having with Rhea Ripley.

After several altercations on WWE RAW, the two women will now collide inside the War Games structure this weekend. Yim will be on Bianca Belair's team, while Ripley backs up Damage CTRL.

