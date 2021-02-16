"We stay in touch, and he’s a good friend" - Triple H opens up about former NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo

Following last Sunday's critically acclaimed NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, WWE COO Triple H sat down for a post-show media call. He talked about former NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo and the current trio at the desk.

Ranallo left the company on August 31, 2020, after commentating on the black and gold brand since 2017. He instantly connected with the NXT Universe for his insightful and impassioned commentary.

WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/9y99UhfRhl — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020

The Game explained that they remain on great terms, as he considers the former NXT commentator to be a good friend.

"First of all, let me say Mauro is phenomenal. I’m a huge fan of his, and continue to be a huge fan of his. Circumstances were just right for both sides given everything that was happening in a pandemic world. We stay in touch, and he’s a good friend."

Before NXT, Ranallo also presided as the play-by-commentator on WWE SmackDown during 2015. However, he left the blue brand in 2017 due to personal reasons and joined NXT on June 22, 2017.

Triple H praises the current NXT commentary team

Replacing a gifted talker like Mauro Ranallo is no tall task. However, WWE managed to find the best suitable replacement for him in the form of former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett.

Joining the NXT Season One winner on Wednesday nights are former RAW commentator Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Thrilled to be “officially” working together. Wade will add a valuable perspective to the commentary table and add insight from his years of in-ring experience each week on #WWENXT. #WeAreNXT@StuBennett https://t.co/J9ekxxftlM — Triple H (@TripleH) September 16, 2020

During the same post-event media call, Triple H praised the current commentary team of Wade Barrett & Co. He said he is thrilled with what they are doing every Wednesday night.

"The dynamic of Vic, Beth, and Wade I’m thrilled with. Vic is coming into his own, and it’s tough. You come in here, and you’re kind of shown the WWE way and taught a certain thing and you’re trying to find your voice. Then a pandemic hits and you get into the mode that you get in. And for a while he’s here by himself, and he’s got people from their homes doing it with him. I don’t know if a lot of people even realize that Mauro was home. We were able to arrange it where he could do commentary from home. Beth was home. They were calling it live seamlessly on the air, but it’s hard, and it’s very, very difficult.

Lastly, Triple H also gave his thoughts on the TakeOver show and praised all the matches in the card. He particularly praised MSK's match with Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the Men's Dusty Cup. The Game was glad no Superstars were seriously injured during the show.