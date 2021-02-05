"We both had that struggled upbringing" - Damian Priest reveals similarities between himself & Bad Bunny

Damian Priest has revealed some surprising similarities between himself and music artist Bad Bunny.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the Archer of Infamy was quizzed about his relationship with the star, which led Priest to open up on a number of ways the two men are connected. As it turns out, they both shared very similar upbringings and even originally come from the same area of Puerto Rico, as well as sharing very similar attitudes.

Here is what Damian Priest had to say on the similarities between himself and Bad Bunny:

"We didn’t know each other… Where he was born and raised, I was raised, in Puerto Rico, and it’s not a good area. So we both had that struggled upbringing of just trying to make it through the day, in the neighbourhoods that we’re from. We hit it off immediately when we first met, because of that background. Obviously, being able to speak Spanish. There’s a lot of similarities with our attitudes, as far as we like to do things our way. We want everything more, as far as fame, fortune, being a star. Everything that comes with it. But we’re not willing to just do it for the sake of doing it. We want to do it our way. The way we love to just live life. Dress the way we want, when we want, no matter what everybody’s opinion is. I think we have a lot in common in that sense."

Damian Priest on Bad Bunny's star power

"Where he was born and raised, I was raised, and it's not a good area. We both had that struggle."



"It's all over the news there, everyone is talking about it! We're a proud culture."@ArcherOfInfamy talks his friendship with @sanbenito and a potential Mania match 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/zsIozlmiX7 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 3, 2021

Damian Priest, who briefly joined forces with Bad Bunny during the WWE 2021 Royal Rumble match, also commented on Bad Bunny's star power, emphasizing the impact he has had on the music scene in such a short space of time.

"Bad Bunny performed at halftime of last years Super Bowl. With J-Lo and Shakira. That’s MEGA. He’s not just a top artist in the Latin community, he’s a top artist in the entire planet. Billions of views and streams, this is wild. For me to be associated with him is super cool."