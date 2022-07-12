"We all talked to him"- Kevin Nash shares heartbreaking details of Scott Hall's final moments

Kevin Nash shared details about his late friend Scott Hall's final moments on the debut edition of Kliq This podcast.

Scott Hall was taken off life support on March 14, 2022. The WWE Hall of Famer's tragic passing shook the pro-wrestling community to its core. Kevin Nash, Hall's best friend in real life, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram upon his passing.

Nash recently debuted a brand new podcast called Kliq This. The first episode of the podcast was dedicated to Scott Hall and Nash shared a bunch of stories about the late wrestler. Nash also opened up in detail about Hall's final moments. He revealed that before the plug was pulled, all the Kliq members got on the speakerphone and talked to Hall. Check out the full comments below:

"I got a call on Sunday saying Scott had three heart attacks and it didn’t look good. I tried to get a flight to Atlanta but couldn't, so I went back to Daytona Beach and then couldn't get a flight out of Daytona Beach. At that point, they said they were going to pull the plug and the doctor said that it would be maybe 10 minutes that Scott would be alive. So before they pulled the plug, all the Kliq guys got on speakerphone and we all talked to him. We all cried was basically all we did. Seven hours later, Scott was still alive (but then died)," said Nash. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were quite close in real life

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall's arrival in WCW in the mid-90s kicked off what many consider to be the greatest era in professional wrestling history. The duo, along with Hulk Hogan, formed the nWo in 1996 and the wrestling world changed forever.

Hall and Nash were the best of friends outside the squared circle as well. The two top stars have spent years on end traveling and working together. One can't even begin to imagine what Nash went through while leaving a final message to his best friend before the plug was pulled.

