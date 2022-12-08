"We both were in tears" - Former WWE manager recalls heartfelt phone call with The Rock (Exclusive)

Harvey Wippleman recently spoke about the call he received from WWE legend The Rock, which left both of them in tears while recalling their past.

Wippleman, who managed stars like Sid Justice, Kamala, Bertha Fay, and many more in WWE, has been a part of the business for over four decades. The 57-year-old has a long history with The Rock, as the two have been close since the latter's growing days.

Harvey Wippleman also worked as a consultant on "Young Rock," a sitcom chronicling the early days of Dwayne Johnson's life.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Wippleman recalled the unexpected call he received from Johnson. He disclosed that he was overjoyed to reconnect with The Brahma Bull, who presented him with the idea for "Young Rock," which had been in development for a while.

"I was like, 'Who is it?' This is a voice from the past, and I didn't recognize at it first. I said, 'Okay, who's this?' And he goes, 'You remember Dwayne (The Rock), and I said, 'Oh my god, Dwayne,' and then we got talking. He said, 'We are gonna do a show called Young Rock about my childhood, my upbringing, and rise up in the business, in Hollywood, and I said, 'fantastic.'"

Wippleman added that his name kept coming up when the writers tried to delve into The Rock's life, prompting the latter to call him up. He revealed that he and The Great One had a long chat, by the end of which both were in tears.

"And he said, 'As me and the writers and producers were going over the scripts, your name kept coming up. Where did you live when you were young? With Bruno. Who got you your first car? Bruno. Whom did you travel with? Bruno. Who used to referee your matches? Bruno. He was like, 'I got gotta call my mother and get number. We had a long talk, and by the time we hung up, we both were in tears, no joke. We go long way back, you, 40 years!" said Harvey Wippleman. (14:40 - 15:34)

The Rock on Harvey Wippleman coming up with the name for WWE SmackDown

In April this year, WWE tweeted asking fans to name which wrestler they were reminded of when they saw the throwback SmackDown logo. Among the many who took note of the tweet was Dwayne Johnson.

The former WWE Champion mentioned Harvey Wippleman's name, crediting him for coming up with the word, SmackDown.

One of the biggest reasons why fans respect Dwayne Johnson is because he always believes in giving back to those who helped him.

