"We are thrilled" - Stephanie McMahon comments on WWE Network's move to Peacock

Stephanie McMahon has commented on WWE Network's move to the Peacock streaming platform in the U.S.

In an official announcement statement, the CBO of WWE shared her's and the company's excitement at the new partnership.

Here are just a few exerpts of what Stephanie McMahon had to say in her message:

"I’m excited to share that this morning WWE and NBCUniversal announced a multi-year agreement that will make Peacock the exclusive home to WWE Network in the United States."

"Since launching last year, Peacock has amassed an incredible catalog of iconic movies and TV shows, along with the best of live news and sports, to which WWE Network will be a perfect complement."

"WWE and NBCU have been partners for nearly 30 years, and we consider this to be a natural extension of our long-standing relationship. Peacock will enable WWE to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, which was previously available on WWE Network for $9.99 per month, to Peacock’s 26 million subscribers for $4.99 per month and for free to the millions of Comcast and Cox homes across the country, helping to better serve and grow our global fanbase."

"We are thrilled to bring WWE Network to Peacock beginning March 18, and to continue to create best-in-class sports entertainment content that will not only put smiles on people’s faces, but provide our fans with an experience worthy of their passion."