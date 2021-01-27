"We are true ambassadors of Mexican Lucha Libre" - Santos Escobar on Legado Del Fantasma in WWE NXT [Exclusive]

Legado Del Fantasma has been ruling the ranks on WWE NXT for many months now. The team is led by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and consists of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Mendoza and Wilde are currently involved in the Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament.

In speaking to SK Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino, Santos Escobar was asked what it's been like working with Wilde and Mendoza. The WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion had nothing but praise for his stablemates.

"It's been a journey, and I think that's the most important thing that I can bring to the WWE table and the NXT table is Lucha Libre. My roots, my tradition, my culture, my background. And I found in Raul and Joaquin, two brothers. They love and respect Lucha Libre. And I think that's the most important thing that we can offer to the roster because we are true ambassadors of Mexican Lucha Libre. I think we have found our cohesive unit in the ring because we always show what Lucha Libre is all about."

Santos Escobar says Legado Del Fantasma winning the Dusty Classic will complete the first part of their journey in WWE NXT

Santos Escobar believes Mendoza and Wilde winning the Dusty Tag Team Classic is essential for the faction's overall success. Winning the tournament will give them a chance to become Tag Team Champions, which would make Legado Del Fantasma the most dominant stable in WWE NXT. Santos Escobar said:

"I think it's very important for Joaquin and Raul to win the Dusty Classic, and then to win the NXT Tag Team Championships because I think that completes the first part of our journey because I call myself the leader of leaders, and I think of them as leaders as well. I think the first and most important thing for them is to show the world what kind of leaders they are. And the way of doing it, just by winning the Dusty Classic and then, of course, becoming the NXT Tag Team Champions."

