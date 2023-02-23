“We’ve always had a very special connection” - SmackDown star on his bond with former NXT UK champion 

The rivalry between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

While Sheamus and Ridge Holland are new to this feud, Butch's rivalry with Imperium goes back all the way to WWE NXT UK when he was known as The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne.

Imperium were guests on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When Ludwig Kaiser was asked about his history with Butch in WWE NXT UK, Kaiser spoke about crossing paths with him across multiple countries before continuing their rivalry on SmackDown.

"Yeah, it's funny. We actually sort of crossed each other in many countries," Ludwig Kaiser said. "And it was funny here and there, the first time I actually went in the ring with him on Smackdown in a singles match. I thought to myself, it's pretty crazy. Butch and I always had a very special connection to each other. I feel like a very physical one whenever we got in the ring."

Kaiser further spoke about his connection with Butch being rooted in European wrestling.

"It was more European, right? What everybody really thinks of when you think of European wrestling. If you think of a Fit Finlay if you think of a William Regal if you think of a Robbie Brookside if you think of what kind of things my dad stood for, that is exactly what you think of so that is very much the connection that I share with Butch."

Imperium is eager for the chance to challenge The Bloodline on SmackDown

Imperium has been a very dominant faction on SmackDown as of late but currently aren't at the level of The Bloodline.

As much as Gunther enjoyed watching Roman Reigns take down Sami Zayn in Montreal, he believes that someone will take down The Bloodline eventually and thinks that Imperium has a chance to be the group that does it.

"I gotta say, I love it," Gunther admitted. "It's a very enjoyable situation for me. I gotta say, and if I look at Montreal, what a heartbreak at the end. And yeah, I enjoyed it. I just feel like the pressure on his shoulders by now because all eyes are on him. So obviously, nobody can take away the records he set and stuff like that. But once he's gonna fall, he's gonna fall hard. And people are waiting for that. But yeah, let's see who's gonna be able to end his reign and well, Bloodline hasn't faced us yet. So let's see."

