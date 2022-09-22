“We’ve been friends a very long time” - Finn Balor extends open invitation for WWE star to join The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has once again invited AJ Styles to join The Judgment Day. On the latest episode of Monday night RAW, the two men crossed paths for the first time in a while.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Balor claimed that he has no issues with Styles and that the two men have been friends for quite some time.

The former Universal Champion added that he isn't hoping to stand across the ring from The Phenomenal One going forward and wants him on his side.

"I certainly hope so. Me and AJ have no beef, we've been friends a very long time. He's had my back a long time, I've had his back a long time. I don't see why anything should change," said Balor [From 34:48 to 34:56]

Finn Balor and AJ Styles have a long history with each other

Finn Balor and AJ Styles' history goes back to their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Balor led the Bullet Club faction back in Japan and established his place as one of the most important members of the faction's history.

Following Balor's departure from NJPW in 2014, he was replaced by AJ Styles in the group. The Phenomenal One led the faction from the front alongside the likes of Karl Anderson and others.

Styles even captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship as a member of the Bullet Club, something that Balor never accomplished.

In WWE, AJ Styles and Finn Balor have faced each other in the past at the 2017 TLC premium live event. The contest was won by the former Universal Champion.

Earlier this year, at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, Balor and Styles teamed up with Liv Morgan to battle The Judgment Day in a six-person tag team match. Balor's current faction was represented by Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley on the night.

The Judgment Day has added Dominik Mysterio to their ranks in recent weeks. The faction has made it clear that they now want to bring in The Phenomenal One as well.

