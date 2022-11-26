Mia Yim opened up about joining The O.C. after returning to WWE earlier this month on the red brand.

The Head Baddie in Charge was revealed as the newest member of the stable on the November 7th episode of RAW. She was the solution to the "Rhea Ripley problem," as The O.C. was outnumbered by Judgment Day and didn't have a female member in their faction to deal with The Eradicator.

During a recent interview with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, Mia Yim stated that she is no stranger to AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, as they've worked in the same wrestling promotions in the past.

"We've known each other for a while. We've worked for a lot of the same companies together, so I've known them for... I don't even know how long. We've never worked together before, but we've always known each other and this is the first time we've actually worked together, but it doesn't feel off or different. It just feels natural because we've known each other for so long. They have taken great care of me since coming back," said Yim.

Mia Yim says she wouldn't mind becoming a permanent member of The O.C.

The O.C. and Judgment Day collided in a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel, which was won by the heelish group. AJ Styles is currently set to face Finn Balor at Survivor Series.

Mia Yim also stated that she wouldn't mind becoming a permanent member of The O.C., but she also wants to do her own thing on the red brand.

"Listen, I wouldn't mind being a permanent member. If they have an issue with another female, they know that they can always call me and I'll handle that business. I don't mind sticking with them. I kind of hope that I stick with them, but I can also do my own thing on the women's division. There's a lot of unfinished business there. I feel like I could do both at the same time."

Mia Yim will be competing in the Women's WarGames match for the first time in her career at Survivor Series. She is a part of Bianca Belair's team, with Becky Lynch being revealed as the final member of the babyface team on SmackDown this week.

