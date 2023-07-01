Becky Lynch has looked back on her career and has commented on whether she feels she has made it.

The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the history of WWE, as she's headlined numerous events including WrestleMania, and has won countless titles. She has also shared the ring with legends such as John Cena, Trish Stratus and Lita. Becky has made history multiple times, and was an integral part of the Women's Revolution.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, Becky Lynch was asked whether she looks back on her career in a fond way. She responded by saying:

"“I think in some ways, yes. I think there’s very much an appreciation to the transitory nature of life, I suppose, and I think kind of coming to terms with, you can’t hold onto any of these things. You can’t go, ‘Okay, yeah, but I want to win the main event for the first time and win two championships again.’ You can’t hold onto that, and you can’t reach for the same thing again. You kind of have to always move on and find new goals, and kind of appreciate the things that happen," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch added:

"But I don’t think you ever kind of really sit back and go, ‘Yeah, I made it,’ because you’re always on to the next thing. I think if anything, it’s given me an appreciation of of aging. I know that sounds kind of weird or whatever, but I think we’re in such an industry that you feel, when you get to a certain age, by the way, I’m still young... We’ve still got so much to do." (H/T Fightful)

Becky Lynch wants to be the next Mrs. Money in the Bank

Although she has competed in several Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, The Man has never won the contract before. She came close to doing so during the inaugural bout in 2017, but was pushed off the ladder by James Ellsworth.

Becky Lynch has won a Royal Rumble match and she's even main evented WrestleMania. Lynch is also a Triple Crown Champion. However, the Money in the Bank contract is the one thing she's yet to attain.

Becky has revealed in interviews that she wants to win the briefcase. If she does indeed win it, it wouldn't be shocking if she cashes in on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

