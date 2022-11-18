"We are all waiting, ONE LAST MATCH" - Fans let WWE Legend know they want him to face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been a World Champion since 2020 and looks set to walk into WrestleMania 39 with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where he is rumored to face The Rock. It's been 26 years since Dwayne Johnson made his wrestling debut, and he recently posted a heartfelt tweet looking back at his career and thanking his fans for supporting him throughout his wrestling journey.

While many reminisced about his original Rocky Malvia character, there were many responses about a long-awaited dream match against The Bloodline leader.

The Rock is the current favorite to wrestle the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 if his hectic schedule allows him to do so. Reports state that WWE wants The Great One to take on his Samoan cousin at next year's show of shows.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe.

That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack.

Seriously tho, what a grateful journey 🏾 twitter.com/boardroom/stat… Boardroom @boardroom



He would eventually go on to become



— 10x world champ

— 2x Intercontinental champ

— 5x Tag Team champ

— 2000 Royal Rumble winner

— WWE's 6th Triple Crown champ



On this day, 26 years ago: Rocky Maivia makes his wrestling debut.He would eventually go on to become @TheRock — 10x world champ— 2x Intercontinental champ— 5x Tag Team champ— 2000 Royal Rumble winner— WWE's 6th Triple Crown champ On this day, 26 years ago: Rocky Maivia makes his wrestling debut.He would eventually go on to become @TheRock.— 10x world champ— 2x Intercontinental champ— 5x Tag Team champ— 2000 Royal Rumble winner— WWE's 6th Triple Crown champ🐐 https://t.co/zPlEz8iahG Wow 26yrs ago 🤯What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe.That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack.Seriously tho, what a grateful journey Wow 26yrs ago 🤯What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe. That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Seriously tho, what a grateful journey🙏🏾 twitter.com/boardroom/stat…

Several members of the WWE Universe also seemingly harbored the same desire as fans reacted to The Rock's latest tweet and urged him to return for one more match.

A large section of the fanbase can't wait to see Rock come back home again and finally battle one of WWE's most dominant world champions to date, as you can view below from the reactions we've compiled:

FrankWu @DrakeWu98 @TheRock @WWE We are all waiting THE ONE LAST MATCH @TheRock @WWE We are all waiting THE ONE LAST MATCH

Belieber_Avi @Aviral_17 @TheRock

When you are coming back home??? @WWE The Great One!When you are coming back home??? @TheRock @WWE The Great One!When you are coming back home???

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @TheRock @WWE The Rock should show up in Philadelphia for the 30th anniversary of #WWERaw in January! @TheRock @WWE The Rock should show up in Philadelphia for the 30th anniversary of #WWERaw in January!

Teddy Long suggests debuting star should dethrone Roman Reigns

The Rock might have the credibility to end Roman Reigns' record-breaking title run, but WWE has a few other names who could also be trusted with the high-profile job. The company, however, can pull off an even bigger swerve by getting a new face to beat Roman.

During the premiere episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long revealed why former NWA Champion Nick Aldis should debut in WWE and take the belts off Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer even had a compelling idea of involving Cody Rhodes in the championship picture, as explained below:

"That's money right there. But I'll kind of do it the other way around. I'll have Nick come in first and take the belt from Roman Reigns. I'd do it that way, and then he's out there celebrating, and of the out blue, here comes Cody," said Teddy Long.

Should Nick Aldis be Roman Reigns' next opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

