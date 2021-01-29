"We want to empower women" - Bianca Belair discusses the possibility of facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is dominating WWE SmackDown, and she has impressed the fans throughout her rivalry with former Women's Champion Bayley. At the moment, she is a favorite among WWE fans to win the Royal Rumble Match. Belair recently shared her thoughts on a potential match with Sasha Banks, and she stated that it would make history.

"The EST" Bianca Belair is one of the brightest stars on the blue brand. She has thrived on WWE SmackDown since she came to the brand in the WWE Draft last fall. Banks is the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, and she's one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Recently, Bianca Belair spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about her WWE career. In the interview, Belair discussed the possibility of facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

"Just the thought of Sasha Banks and I having a match at WrestleMania gives me goosebumps. I’ve said this before, it’s not about feeding my ego, it’s so much bigger than just having a wrestling match. Just having two strong women whose characters stand for, you know we are alpha females. We want to empower women, and having two females who stand for the exact same thing and two African-American women standing in the same ring, that is top-level representation right there and that’s for women, that’s for black women."

Belair explained that a potential match with Banks at WrestleMania would be special because it would be great for representation and diversity. She stated that this bout would be bigger than wrestling, as it would have cultural significance, too.

Bianca Belair misses WWE fans

Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble

In the same interview, Bianca Belair opened up about how much she misses performing in front of fans at WWE events. The star praised the use of the WWE ThunderDome, but she emphasized that she is very excited to see actual crowds again.

"The fans are the main reason why we do what we do. Our whole purpose is to put smiles on people’s faces, and it’s great to see everyone in the ThunderDome virtually and see them smiling. But it’s going to be a great feeling actually seeing their faces. We’re going to be able to feed off the energy. I’m just very excited for when we all get back together."

At the moment, WWE is planning to have fans in attendance at WrestleMania 37. Many of these fans will surely hope see Bianca Belair showcase her talent at the pay-per-view this upcoming spring.