“We want them here” - Shawn Michaels wants two rising WWE Superstars in NXT

Shawn Michaels is all for wanting to make the WWE NXT roster the best it can possibly be.

In recent months, NXT has utilized names from the main roster, like The New Day and Jinder Mahal, to help add star power to their current roster. But if The Heartbreak Kid had his way, he'd add two valuable former NXT UK Champions to his current roster.

Shawn Michaels recently hosted an NXT Vengeance Day Media Call to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the status of Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura, Michaels chalked up their lack of presence on NXT right now to availability and visa issues.

"Much like several months ago, we want them here and love having them here," Shawn Michaels said. "A lot of it is availability, a lot of it is, as you said, visa issues. A lot of it, also, that is a big career move and life difference. Those are all things we want people to consider before they make that move. Nothing would thrill me more than to have Ilja and Meiko here on a regular basis. They are phenomenal talent."

Shawn Michaels is happy to have Tyler Bate and Gallus back in WWE NXT

While Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura are currently sidelined from WWE NXT, Michaels recently got other NXT UK talent back on the brand instead.

In recent weeks, Gallus and former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate have returned to the brand, and Michaels is thrilled about having them back.

"We're thrilled about Gallus being back and Tyler [Bate] being back," Shawn Michaels said. "As far as who is to come in the future, a lot of that is up to the talent themselves and, also, there are visa issues, but we're waiting on a long-term commitment from some people and we understand that's not an easy decision to make." [H/T: Fightful]

