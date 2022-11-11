Former King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods recently made a bold statement ahead of his historic match against The Usos on this week's SmackDown.

The New Day is one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. The trio of Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E have won a combined 11 tag titles in the company. Apart from this, they are also the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in the promotion's history, having been the champs for a staggering 483 days in 2015-16.

The Usos can also claim to be one of the greatest tag teams of this generation. Their matches and rivalries with The New Day are legendary. Jimmy and Jey now stand on the cusp of creating history and becoming the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history.

If they keep hold of their SmackDown Tag Team belts (part of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship) until November 14, The Usos will have the longest reign of tag titles in main roster history. Their final roadblock stands on SmackDown on November 11 as Kofi and Xavier challenge for the title and defend their record.

Xavier Woods recently took to Twitter to make a bold claim ahead of the historic match this Friday:

"This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWEUsos we will defend it with everything that we have."

Xavier Woods want to challenge Roman Reigns on account of having a YouTube channel

After the social media star Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, Xavier Woods now wants to face the Tribal Chief on account of having a successful YouTube.

Woods currently runs the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, where he plays video games, usually with other WWE Superstars.

The former King of the Ring took to Twitter to cash in on the supposed opportunity on social media influencers challenging for a world title.

"Hold on a second, does having a YouTube channel get you a title shot now? Can I cash in on that since my victory over the undisputed champion earlier this year didn’t get me one?" he tweeted.

Xavier Woods did take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship last year. Although the match officially ended in a no-contest due to The Usos distracting, usually such endings result in a DQ victory for the wrestler attacked.

This was the first occasion of The Head of the Table not winning a match in over 600 days. While it is unlikely that we will see the two take on each other in a singles bout in the near future, never say never.

