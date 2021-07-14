"We will get back together" - Tucker says he has been in constant touch with Otis after WWE release

Popularly known from his WWE days as Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery, Levi Cooper appeared on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The Q&A session featured Tucker addressing several fan questions regarding his career, WWE release, partnership with Otis, and more.

Tucker specifically spoke about how his relationship with Otis has been since his WWE release. The former Heavy Machinery members talk to each other every week, and Tucker is confident that they will reunite somewhere down the line, either in the WWE or outside of it.

"Yeah, I mean, just being around him, out of the ring, you know, we have a very genuine brotherhood. Still do. We talk to each other every week. I love the man. I wish him nothing but success," Cooper stated.

"I pretty much have no doubt in my mind that at some point in time down the road, we will get back together and do our thing. Whether that's in WWE or not, who knows, you know, I think my downfall was unfortunate."

A lot of professional wrestling education: Tucker plans on capitalizing on his eight-year WWE stint

Tucker also delved deeper into the reasons for his undoing in the WWE. The former 24/7 Champion was released in April, leaving the company without any credible creative direction.

Tucker stated that while there were many complex variables involved in his WWE exit, he might never receive an accurate answer explaining the company's decision.

The 30-year-old spent nearly eight years in the WWE at various levels, and he is glad to have walked away with a wealth of wrestling knowledge.

The recently released superstar intends to learn from his WWE experience and create a new and successful path in his career.

"I think there's a lot of different complex things that happened in there," Cooper continued, "Ultimately, I wasn't prepared enough, I guess to you know, seize that opportunity or however you have it, you know, didn't take care of the things I needed to backstage to get things going, or whatever the case may be. Not really privy to that information, and I don't think I'll ever have the true answers.

"But ultimately, at least for me, everything happens for a reason, I find solace in the journey. I take things as lessons, not that I don't have emotions about them. Of course, I do, but I look at it as, 'Okay, well, you know I was with WWE, and I was in NXT for five and a half years, and I was on the main roster for two and a half. So basically eight years with the company, and that was a lot of professional wrestling education that I'm looking forward to putting to good use and to just see what I'm able to come up with and if I'm able to forge my own path essentially."

Tucker and Otis are more than just on-screen partners, and the possibility of a reunion can never be written off in professional wrestling.

