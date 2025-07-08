  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "We will grieve" - 2 WWE stars are in mourning after RAW

"We will grieve" - 2 WWE stars are in mourning after RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 08, 2025 03:44 GMT
The announcement was made (Credit: WWE.com)
The announcement was made (Credit: WWE.com)

Two WWE stars are now grieving after Monday Night RAW. They announced it on the show.

Ad

Last week on the red brand, The New Day lost their World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. New tag team champions were crowned on the show, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They won the titles after the tag team titles had not been defended for months, with The New Day avoiding defending the belts for quite a while.

Now that they are no longer the champions, the New Day is mourning. They wore all black on RAW as they demanded rematches from Adam Pearce, but were stopped from claiming it easily by Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders. They also said they were mourning the death of the tag team division.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After their WWE RAW appearance, Xavier Woods announced that the tag team division had died last week and that he and Kofi Kingston would grieve for now. He said, though, that they would be the ones to resurrect it when the time came.

"The @wwe tag team division died on June 30th 2025. For now, we will grieve. And when the time comes, we will resurrect it. Like we always do. #ThankGodForTheNewDay."
Ad

It remains to be seen if they can get back the titles.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications