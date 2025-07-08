"We will grieve" - 2 WWE stars are in mourning after RAW

Two WWE stars are now grieving after Monday Night RAW. They announced it on the show.

Last week on the red brand, The New Day lost their World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. New tag team champions were crowned on the show, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They won the titles after the tag team titles had not been defended for months, with The New Day avoiding defending the belts for quite a while.

Now that they are no longer the champions, the New Day is mourning. They wore all black on RAW as they demanded rematches from Adam Pearce, but were stopped from claiming it easily by Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders. They also said they were mourning the death of the tag team division.

After their WWE RAW appearance, Xavier Woods announced that the tag team division had died last week and that he and Kofi Kingston would grieve for now. He said, though, that they would be the ones to resurrect it when the time came.

"The @wwe tag team division died on June 30th 2025. For now, we will grieve. And when the time comes, we will resurrect it. Like we always do. #ThankGodForTheNewDay."

It remains to be seen if they can get back the titles.

