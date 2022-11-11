The Usos made a strong statement on social media before heading into their match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Bloodline members will defend their undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. If they win the bout, they will go on to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in the history of the company. The record is currently held by The New Day at 483 days. The two teams were involved in a confrontation on RAW this past Monday night, which resulted in a six-man tag team match that included Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa.

The Usos recently took to Twitter to announce that they will make history on WWE SmackDown this Friday night when they will defeat The New Day to become the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time.

"Tomorrow night, WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana… We will make history in front of the world. This for the family, this for the Ones! #WeTheOnesToBreakTheRecord #RecordHoldersVsRecordBreakers," they wrote.

Will The Usos make history on WWE SmackDown this week?

Several months ago, on the blue brand, Jimmy and Jey Uso dethroned Randy Orton and Matt Riddle of RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They have successfully defended it against the likes of The Street Profits and The Mysterios.

If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day.If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. https://t.co/UDu6ZjapVO

Most recently, The Usos successfully defended their coveted titles at WWE Crown Jewel against The Brawling Brutes. However, The New Day is undoubtedly one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and they might have what it takes to become the next undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso before, and they could do it again on SmackDown.

