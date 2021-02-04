'We have to work together'- Bianca Belair talks about what her Royal Rumble moment with Naomi really represented (Exclusive)

The world is still buzzing about the Bianca Belair and Naomi spot from the 2021 Royal Rumble match, where the two had to work in unison to prevent getting eliminated. SK Wrestling caught up with Belair to talk about the Naomi spot and more during a media teleconference.

Bianca Belair is obviously a big fan of Naomi, as can be gauged from her comment:

"I got to be in the ring with Naomi during the last Royal Rumble for a very short bit. So, this year, I was very excited to get in there and have a moment with her."

Bianca Belair and Naomi had to work together to prevent themselves from getting eliminated. Belair spoke about the special significance of the spot during the interview. In a nutshell, it was about helping one another:

"Sometimes we're so catty and we pick at each other. We beat each other down so much to where we're like each other's worst critics. And we reached the point in the match where we eventually realized if we don't work together, we're both going to get eliminated here. So, we have to work together. Let's build each other up. Let's help each other out. And in the process, we both make it out on top."

Belair is proud of what she achieved with Naomi:

"So, I love the moment. Just the fact that I got to get in the ring with Naomi and have this athletic moment and showcase our athleticism. But we also kinda put a message out there as well. So, it's a moment I'm always going to remember from this Royal Rumble match."

