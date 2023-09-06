"We are working on it privately" - WWE star opens up about personal relationship with Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe has been invested in the issues between Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley over the past few months. Ripley and Kelley were once close friends, but she has since seemingly moved on to Samantha Irvin, leaving the two women at odds.

Cathy Kelley recently spoke to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, where she opened up about her relationship with The Eradicator.

"I knew that you were going to bring that up, but I'm actually very private about that side of my life. I've never publicly spoken about my personal life. It comes with the territory like people are invested (...) I will say, though, that Rhea is an icon and a legend and like an absolute ratings machine, ticket draw."

Kelley had an interesting response when asked about where things currently stood between herself and Rhea Ripley.

"I knew you were gonna ask that. Erm, we are working on it privately, so yeah, that's all I'll say."

Rhea Ripley has much bigger issues on WWE RAW than Cathy Kelley

Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley may be working out their issues privately, but The Eradicator seems to have much bigger problems on RAW. With The Judgment Day pushing towards the top of the brand, it appears that a huge target has now formed on her back, and next week on RAW, she will be forced to prove herself.

In Dominik Mysterio's absence at ringside, Ripley will take on Raquel Rodriguez again with the Women's World Championship on the line. All The Judgment Day members currently hold championships in WWE, and it would be interesting if she would be able to retain her gold next week and continue the group's rise.

