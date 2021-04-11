Weather in Tampa could affect WrestleMania 37, fans temporarily evacuated from seats due to storm

WrestleMania 37 is set to get underway in a couple of hours. But fans in attendance have recently sent word via social media that bad weather in Tampa, Florida has forced the WWE Universe to seek shelter outside the arena.

Raymond James Stadium doesn't have a roof and it appears that WWE doesn't have a plan in place if the weather continues to take a downturn.

Recent videos shared on Twitter have confirmed that lightning has been the reason for an announcement from the arena itself for the WWE Universe to move from their allocated seats.

Now, it appears that WWE is waiting to see how the weather looks when the show is set to begin, but in NFL games there have been weather delays put in place for up to an hour when needed.

Fans continue to share images and videos from the stadium ahead of WrestleMania that show the weather.

It’s coming down pretty good out there right now. People have been told to seek coverage. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/axS2HV9aYT — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) April 10, 2021

As of writing, the current update is that the arena has opened once again and the threat has passed. Raymond James' Stadium recently updated its Twitter account to note that fans were allowed to take their seats once again.

WEATHER UPDATE: lightning threat has passed, all parking and gates are back OPEN! Fans may return to their seats. Free parking at HCC is now closed. Thanks for being patient fans! — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021

WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium

WWE initially planned for WrestleMania 36 to take place at the famous stadium but COVID-19 prevented this from going through. Instead, WWE has waited and returned to the arena this year, even though only 25,000 fans can be in attendance on both nights due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The show will also take place over two nights, a tradition that WWE picked up last year inside the Performance Center. Sportskeeda will have any updates on this situation as it continues to unfold.