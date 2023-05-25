"Wedding of the year" - Fans go wild over an edited picture of Rhea Ripley tying the knot with 26-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley is arguably WWE's biggest asset in recent times. Earlier this year, she made history twice when she won the Royal Rumble match from the number one position and later went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Recently, fans went wild over an edited picture of her tying the knot with Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after he stepped out of his father's shadow at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. Before he joined the stable, he was often attacked by Rhea Ripley on the red brand while he was feuding with the group alongside his dad.

However, things changed, and they became Mami and Dom Dom, who are now running WWE RAW alongside The Judgment Day. Recently, fans went wild over an edited picture of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio tying the knot. Not only did fans react, but some have pushed for an actual segment between the two.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The on-screen couple has gained popularity over the past year, and it looks like their bond is unbreakable. In reality, both Ripley and Mysterio are in a relationship with different people.

Rhea Ripley's last WWE title defense was in Puerto Rico

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley made history when she lasted over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble match and won. She went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 instead of going after Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship.

Mami once again made history when she capture her fourth singles women's championship in the company by beating The Queen at WrestleMania 39. Ripley also redeemed herself by beating Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the event, Rhea Ripley began to appear on both brands as she was a superstar from Monday Night RAW who won the SmackDown Women's Championship. During the Draft, she was drafted to the red brand with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After WrestleMania 39, she had a small feud with Zelina Vega of the Latino World Order and defended the title against her at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. In the end, Mami beat Vega and retained the title. It will be interesting to see who will challenge Ripley for the title next.

