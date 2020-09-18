Wednesday Night Wars ratings revealed as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT return to the same night

After four weeks of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite airing on different nights due to the schedules of the networks changing around, the first night back on the same night together, AEW Dynamite has managed to soundly thrash WWE NXT in the ratings. Both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT lost their numbers compared to the previous week, where they had been on separate nights, running without any competition.

However, now, according to a report by Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew 886,000 viewers on average on TNT over the two hours of their show. Opposite them, WWE NXT's episode on the USA Network drew only 689,000. AEW came in ranking 3rd in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 viewership, which is considered to be the most crucial rating, while WWE NXT ranked in at 31.

AEW: 886,000

NXT: 689,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 17, 2020

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT ratings

With 886,000 viewers, AEW Dynamite came in at 0.34, while WWE NXT came in at 0.18 with 689,000.

#AEWDynamite was third in key demo

0.34 with 886k#NXT was 31st in key demo

0.18 with 689k — Aaron Wrotkowski (@AaronWrotkowski) September 17, 2020

AEW Dynamite has been beating WWE NXT almost regularly ever since both the show started to air opposite each other. The fact that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite had a Parking Lot Fight definitely helped in the ratings as well.

It should be noted that last week's AEW Dynamite drew 1.016 million viewers and came in at #7 in the Cable Top 150 and thus lost a number of viewers due to WWE NXT returning to Wednesday Nights after their two Super Tuesday shows. WWE NXT lost a lot of viewers as well, as they drew 838,000 viewers last week on Tuesday, without any competition from AEW Dynamite. This is still an improvement from when the two shows last went head-to-head.

Last time WWE NXT faced AEW Dynamite, they had drawn only 619,000 viewers on average. This week on the main event of WWE NXT, Damian Priest defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain his North American Championship. However, on AEW Dynamite, there was an all-out brutal Parking Lot Fight between Santana and Ortiz and The Best Friends, which has been extremely praised by the fans on social media.