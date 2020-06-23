Weekly telecast of WWE Backstage cancelled by FS1 Network

WWE receives a big blow from partner network this week.

The decision could also lead to the end of the show.

What's next for the Renee Young-led show?

As per the latest announcement by FS1, the network has decided to cancel the weekly telecast of the show 'WWE Backstage'. The FS1 channel has decided to scale back the production and apart from the changes in the schedule of WWE Backstage, boxing show 'Inside PBC' has now been eliminated.

It is believed that this decision to cut back in the production of the above-mentioned shows will lead to several people losing their jobs and their number is expected to be in double digits.

WWE Backstage is hosted by presenter Renee Young and featured the likes of Booker T, Paige and Mark Henry as frequent panellists. In addition, the show was also responsible for the return of CM Punk to the wrestling scene, albeit in the role of guest commentator while working directly for the studio.

The new schedule for WWE Backstage is yet to be announced, but for now, it's certain that we will no longer see the discussion about WWE events unfold in the company's shoulder show on a weekly basis.

FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. "WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating "Inside PBC." Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 22, 2020

The news about the major change with respect to WWE Backstage broke on Twitter earlier today. As of this writing, one of the WWE personalities directly involved with the show have made any comment on the news. With the sudden news about the FS1 network's decision to slow down the active production of WWE Backstage, one might wonder if the company will ultimately decide to bring the show to the WWE Network instead. And if that happens, it will be interesting to see how it will affect the panel.

WWE Backstage will no longer be produced weekly as FS1 scales back on WWE shoulder programming - as per @Ourand_SBJ. https://t.co/T7hL3rIwxa — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 22, 2020

There have also been reports about WWE Backstage's run probably coming to an end. However, it is expected that show will produce its episode scheduled for this week that was set to feature Bayley.

Broadcast channels' rumoured unhappiness with recent WWE production

As reported earlier, there have been backstage rumours about both USA Network and FS1 Network's displeasure with RAW and SmackDown respectively.

Reports suggest that the USA Network were not very pleased to see Paul Heyman being removed from the role of the Executive Director on RAW. On the other hand, the recent controversial segment on SmackDown featuring WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Sheamus irked some of the people in the FS1 Network as the channel was forced to block the telecast of the same in the West Coast of the USA.