"Well done young man!" - The Undertaker impressed with WWE fan; sends him a message on X

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared a heartfelt message for a young fan who mimicked his entrance at home. The kid recreated The Phenom's entrance with his father's help.
A video recently went viral on X/Twitter, in which a man can be seen playing The Undertaker's theme on his musical instrument, while his son enters the room in a similar manner to how Taker enters the ring.
The viral clip caught the attention of The Deadman himself, who had a four-word message for the kid:
"Well done young man!"
The Undertaker on adjusting to his retirement
At WrestleMania 36 in 2020, AJ Styles lost a Boneyard match to The Deadman. Months later, Taker officially retired at Survivor Series 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two years later, with Vince McMahon himself inducting him.
The Phenom recently spoke with The Daily Mail and talked about adjusting to his retirement. Here's what he said:
"It's been a process that I had to figure out. And it's funny because at the end of my career, I was only doing a handful of events anyway, but there was never that 'it's over' kind of feel to it. It was just like, I'm gonna do these, that'll be it, and I finally realised that the tank was, pretty much on empty and I needed to walk away. It was like, I knew that was what I needed to do, but it was not what I wanted to do, I wanted to do this forever so there became a void and it took a while for me to fill that void with something outside of the ring." [H/T The Daily Mail]
Mark Calaway is enjoying life outside the ring after a legendary 30-year career as The Phenom. He also runs a successful YouTube channel named Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.
