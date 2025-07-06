"Well done young man!" - The Undertaker impressed with WWE fan; sends him a message on X

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared a heartfelt message for a young fan who mimicked his entrance at home. The kid recreated The Phenom's entrance with his father's help.

Ad

A video recently went viral on X/Twitter, in which a man can be seen playing The Undertaker's theme on his musical instrument, while his son enters the room in a similar manner to how Taker enters the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The viral clip caught the attention of The Deadman himself, who had a four-word message for the kid:

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

"Well done young man!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Undertaker on adjusting to his retirement

At WrestleMania 36 in 2020, AJ Styles lost a Boneyard match to The Deadman. Months later, Taker officially retired at Survivor Series 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two years later, with Vince McMahon himself inducting him.

The Phenom recently spoke with The Daily Mail and talked about adjusting to his retirement. Here's what he said:

Ad

"It's been a process that I had to figure out. And it's funny because at the end of my career, I was only doing a handful of events anyway, but there was never that 'it's over' kind of feel to it. It was just like, I'm gonna do these, that'll be it, and I finally realised that the tank was, pretty much on empty and I needed to walk away. It was like, I knew that was what I needed to do, but it was not what I wanted to do, I wanted to do this forever so there became a void and it took a while for me to fill that void with something outside of the ring." [H/T The Daily Mail]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mark Calaway is enjoying life outside the ring after a legendary 30-year career as The Phenom. He also runs a successful YouTube channel named Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!