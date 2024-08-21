Wendy Choo wins due to a WWE champion's unintentional help; loses stolen championship belt moments later

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw Wendy Choo add another win to her record. The 32-year-old star faced off against Lola Vice and the bout was action-packed, with a lot of back and forth throughout the match. However, the interference of a WWE champion unintentionally helped Choo defeat the former MMA fighter.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan entered the arena while Wendy Choo and Lola Vice were still fighting. Prior to her appearance, Choo was constantly trying to get her opponent into submission holds while Vice was dominating the striking game. However, Jordan entered the ring without warning to intercept Choo. However, she got caught by a spinning back fist from Vice.

This caused both Vice and the referee to get distracted momentarily and Choo pulled out her pillow and smashed her opponent in the back to steal the win.

While Wendy Choo won the match, she wasn’t permitted a lot of time by Kelani Jordan to celebrate her win. The WWE champ charged towards Choo, grabbing her pillow and smashing her with it. She later tore the pillow open to reveal that her NXT Women’s North American Championship belt was inside it.

Wendy Choo had been creepily following Jordan around and trying to involve her in her eerie games. However, her true intention was to claim Jordan’s championship belt for herself. Now, Jordan has challenged the opportunistic thief to a fair title match at No Mercy.

It would be interesting to see if the inaugural Women’s NA Champion can retain her title on September 1, 2024.

