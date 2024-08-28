Wes Lee confronted by former tag team partner for the first time since shocking betrayal

Wes Lee confronted his former tag team partner on NXT tonight. This was the first time these two men came face-to-face since Lee's shocking betrayal a couple of weeks ago.

A few years ago, Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz debuted in NXT as MSK. Within a short time from their debut, they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, their tag team run came to an abrupt end after Wentz was released from WWE for controversial reasons.

Since then, Wes went on an impressive solo run and established himself as one of the greatest NXT North American Champions of all time. However, after some recent events, Lee found himself in despair and was about to quit when The Rascalz showed up. MSK even reunited to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship but came up short. After the match, Lee betrayed his stablemates and attacked them. Last week, Zachary Wentz retaliated and attacked Lee.

Tonight on WWE NXT, both men came face-to-face for the first time in the ring. Security personnel were in place to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Wes Lee maintained a cold stance during their confrontation and even claimed to be a bigger star than Wentz. Wentz mentioned all the times he was there for Lee but he didn't want to hear him. Lee then told him that he wanted Wentz to forget their friendship and past during their match this weekend and that he was going to show why they are on different levels now.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this encounter at NXT No Mercy 2024.

