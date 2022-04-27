Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee hints at potential run as singles competitor

NXT Superstar Wes Lee revealed his thoughts on vacating the tag team titles. He also talked about a potential journey as a singles competitor.

Last week, Wes Lee seemed agitated as he tried to call someone on the phone. It was Lee's first appearance on NXT 2.0 without Nash Carter, his former tag team partner. Carter was released by the company a few days ago.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, a video package of Lee walking along a beach was shown. The former tag team champion talked about his journey to the NXT Tag Team Titles over the course of six months and how it felt to win and lose the titles.

"It was a six-month journey to winning back those Titles. Losing the Title sucks, but hey, that team, that guy, was better that day. You'll get em back. But when a Title is taken from you, not lost, taken from you, anger is created. I can never forget my past, but the future holds a lot of new challenges. New risks, and I can only rely on myself. It's two ways I can go about this. B***h and complain about how everything isn't fair, or I can knuckle up and make the waves that I'm destined to." [H/T Comicbook]

Lee's latest promo hinted at a potential revamp of his character in the ring. The 33-year-old superstar has vowed to 'rely' on himself more as he tries to move forward in NXT.

Wes Lee's first singles match on NXT 2.0

Wes Lee debuted on NXT in January 2021 alongside Nash Carter as the tag team MSK and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Lee and Carter then defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans and Fantasma at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver to win their first tag team titles.

Wes Lee's athletic in-ring capabilities and style has caught the attention of the WWE Universe during his time in NXT. Despite being unsuccessful in his first singles match against Xyon Quinn last week, it remains to be seen how he will fare as a singles competitor on the developmental brand.

Who would you like to see Lee face in singles competition? Sound off in the comments below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha