Wes Lee's emotional address interrupted on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Wes Lee addressed fans on the latest episode of the show and talked about the clarity he has received as a singles competitor.

Lee was previously associated with former NXT Superstar Nash Carter as the tag team duo MSK. He moved into singles action when Carter was released by the company in April this year. Wes Lee has competed against Sanga and Xyon Quinn in singles matches in the past couple of months.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Lee talked about the clarity he received during his time alone and how he missed his former tag team partner. He added that he could prove that he is a worthy singles competitor.

He was interrupted by Trick Williams, who stated that he does not care about Wes Lee's turbulent past few months. He cited that Lee was the one who left his tag team partner behind and the reason why he was gone.

Lee responded by stating that Williams would always be second to the North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Following the segment, Wes Lee took to Twitter to respond to a tweet that Williams had no sympathy for him.

Last week, Lee was successful in his match against Quinn. It is yet to be seen how the feud between Wes Lee and Trick Williams will progress on the developmental brand in the coming weeks.

