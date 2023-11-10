Wes Lee’s former tag team partner debuts at wrestling show

A former tag team partner of Wes Lee just debuted at a wrestling show.

Before he arrived in WWE, Wes Lee was part of a popular faction called The Rascalz, along with Trey Miguel, Zach Wentz, and Myron Reed. Together, the group became wildly popular for their in-ring style.

While Zach Wentz and Lee got signed to a WWE contract where they formed a successful tag team, the rest of the group remained in the independent scene. After Zach's departure from WWE, he rejoined his Rascalz stablemates. Miguel and Wentz have been active in IMPACT Wrestling and are now joined by another stablemate.

After a successful run in MLW, Myron Reed debuted on tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, according to PWInsider. However, his in-ring debut is set to take place much later.

This is also the first time that Reed is appearing on national television with his fellow Rascalz members.

Wes Lee returned to WWE NXT and attacked Dominik Mysterio

Wes Lee was a fighting NXT North American Champion until he lost his belt to Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, thanks to help from the group. After losing the title, Lee seemed lost about his future and quit the company after Ilja Dragunov defeated him.

However, he recently returned to WWE television and attacked Dominik. In a backstage interview, Lee confirmed that he would smack Dom in the mouth and take back his NXT North American Championship.

It remains to be seen if Lee will be able to defeat Dominik Mysterio the next time they face off in an NXT North American Championship bout.

What do you make of Myron Reed's IMPACT debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

