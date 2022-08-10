Wes Lee wins the first-ever Rounds Match in WWE NXT 2.0

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee won the first ever Rounds Match in the brand's history.

A few weeks ago on NXT 2.0, Lee went one-on-one with Grayson Waller but lost the match due to interference from Trick Williams. Williams, wearing boxing gloves, knocked out Lee and allowed Waller to steal the win. Lee was given a unique opportunity to avenge this wrongdoing as he took on Trick in NXT 2.0's first-ever Rounds Match this week.

On the latest edition of the show, Lee and Trick Williams took to the ring wearing boxing gloves. Their contest was contested under three rounds, with the winner of most rounds ultimately getting the victory.

Trick was lucky to survive the first round but struck back with some underhanded tactics and help from Carmelo Hayes in the second. Williams even threw a knockout shot at Lee before round three began.

Despite the interference from Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee was able to battle back into the match and overcome the odds. He delivered a knockout blow to Williams, winning the final round and, therefore, the match.

