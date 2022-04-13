"They wanted a little attitude change" - Former WWE star recalls working with Alexa Bliss during her early days in the business (Exclusive)

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Westin Blake recently spoke about working with Alexa Bliss and Murphy during his stint in NXT.

Blake shook the NXT Tag Team division alongside Murphy back in 2015. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship and held the titles for nearly seven months, beating one set of challengers after the other.

Blake was on this week's episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Speaking on his championship-winning alliance with Murphy, Blake said the duo was put together because of their great chemistry.

Here's how Blake recalled the events:

"When me and Buddy first came on the scene, we were wrestling as babyfaces. When we first got together, they saw the chemistry me and him had, just outside the ring or in training. So they decided to put us together and instantly, in the first match we clicked. Then we started traveling together. That's when we started making magic, started to know each other better, started to know each other's style a little bit." (From 8:42 - 9:20)

Blake mentioned that adding Alexa to the mix made the tandem even more compelling. He noted that Bliss changed her character, which worked wonders for the team.

"Adding Alexa to it just made it all come together beautifully. She went through a character change as well. When she came over, she was the sparkle princess. They wanted a little attitude change and she did too. She knocked it out of the park with her attitude change," Blake added." (From 9:25 - 9:50)

You can watch the full interview here:

Alexa Bliss hasn't been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss was featured prominently on WWE TV at the start of 2022 as she was shown undergoing therapy on her way back to RAW. She was part of the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia. This was Alexa's first match since her September 2021 encounter with Charlotte Flair.

Unfortunately, Bliss has been kept off WWE TV since the Chamber bout, and fans have been clamoring to see her on RAW. The five-time Women's Champion recently married Ryan Cabrera at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

