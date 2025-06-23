"Wham, spear!" - Ex-WWE star suggests bold idea for Goldberg's return to the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts on how Goldberg vs. Gunther could pan out. The two megastars are set for a huge matchup for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The seeds for the matchup were sown back at Bad Blood last year when Gunther insulted Goldberg and his family. Since then, the WCW veteran has been seething and looking for an opportunity to get even. Last week on RAW, the legendary wrestler confronted The Ring General and made it clear that he would exact revenge at Saturday Night's Main Event.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 suggested how WWE should book the match. The star advocated for a quick showdown that would keep fans on the edge of their seats. He felt the 58-year-old legend could hit the Spear and go for the Jackhammer. However, the champ would slip out of the finisher and put on a Sleeper hold until Goldberg passed out.

"Ding, ding, ding! Wham, Spear! He does his whole thing, you know. He gets up. Here comes the Jackhammer to Gunther. He slides behind, pushes him off and hits his big Clothesline. He gets up, choke him and we're done. That's how I'd book it." [From 0:49 onwards]

The two stars will collide at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

