The Lady of WWE Lacey Evans was recently written off television as she is being repackaged with a new gimmick. However, she has been making waves in the wrestling community after making some controversial comments over the disability of Autism.

Earlier this year, Lacey Evans returned to the company and joined the SmackDown brand. The old regime never seemed sure of what to do with Evans, which ended up with her constantly being switched between brands before settling on SmackDown.

Later, video packages were shown to promote her as one of the biggest faces on the women's roster. However, those plans never seemed to get over with the WWE Universe and Evans once again regressed back to her cruel heel character.

She was recently written off television as a means to repackage her once again. Today, Evans made some controversial comments on her Instagram account which infuriated the WWE Universe. Check out the post and reactions below:

The company has previously fired superstars for making controversial statements publicly. It will be interesting to see if any action can be taken against Evans.

WWE is repackaging Lacey Evans with a new gimmick

In 2019, Lacey Evans was moved from NXT to the main roster. She immediately began feuding with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35 on the red brand but failed to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Most of the time, Evans was portrayed as a heel and was a top star under Vince McMahon's old regime. Evans was only on maternal leave last year, which resulted in huge dropped storylines with Charlotte Flair and Asuka on WWE RAW.

Earlier this year, she made her return to the ring, but the current regime had no plans for The Lady of WWE. The run ended with her being put through a table by Liv Morgan and written off television in September.

A few weeks later, several vignettes aired which showed Evans going back to her army roots. However, there has been no update on her new gimmick. After recently making controversial remarks on the disability of Autism, it will be interesting to see if and when she returns.

