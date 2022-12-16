Alexa Bliss was involved in a scary botched spot with Bayley during their match on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Bayley met Alexa Bliss in a #1 contenders match to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger. The hard-fought battle ended with Little Miss Bliss hitting a Twisted Bliss on The Role Model and scoring a big win.

At one point during the contest, Alexa Bliss attempted a flying Hurricanrana on Bayley, which ended with both women crashing face-first on the ring mat. The Role Model recently had an Instagram live session and addressed the botch in detail. Here's what she said:

"I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it kinda got wonky. It got wonky to the point where I lost my footing, and we both landed on our heads. We weren't knocked out or anything, but we were like, 'that s**ked and didn't look good.'"

Bayley added that both wrestlers were taken aback by the botch and ended up colliding with each other while going for the same move.

"We just tried to get back on the same page, but we didn't know where we were going [after the botch]. We were so flustered by it – she and I literally went for the same move, which made us collide heads again. I just had to give her a clothesline [so we could regroup]. I just said, 'alright, let's just stop and slow down a little bit.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bayley seemed a bit hurt following the scary spot with Alexa Bliss

Bayley and Bliss managed to finish their match without a hitch. Later in the night, The Role Model appeared in a segment involving her faction, Damage CTRL. The former RAW Women's Champion was seen holding her neck during the segment, hinting that she was hurt after the botched spot.

Bliss hasn't won a singles Women's title belt in more than four years now. The last time she held a singles female title was way back in 2018.

She lost the RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018 and is determined to win a major title once again after a four-year gap.

What was your immediate reaction to Alexa Bliss and Bayley's botched spot? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

