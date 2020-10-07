What Braun Strowman said to Vince McMahon backstage immediately after losing the Universal Championship

Braun Strowman won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. While the original plan was to have Roman Reigns be the one to beat Goldberg, it was Strowman who ended up as the Universal Champion at the end of the night.

The reason for that was Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania due to the COVID-19 pandemic and being replaced by The Monster Among Men at the last moment. After a lacklustre reign, Strowman finally lost the Championship at SummerSlam 2020, to The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

However, after the match got over, Braun Strowman was happier with his performance than sad over losing the title. After seeing Vince McMahon backstage, Strowman remarked 'now that is a heavyweight bout' referring to his battle with Bray Wyatt.

Vince McMahon, in turn, congratulated Strowman over his performance. While speaking to the WWE crew, Strowman said:

Physical is not even the word to describe it. I'm in pain. I'm in pain.

What's next for Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman has been away from the Universal Championship picture ever since losing his match at SummerSlam. However, The Monster Among Men has been making a name for himself on RAW Underground by quickly demolishing his opponents.

The former Universal Champion may be drafted to RAW as he has already become one of the biggest names to feature on RAW Underground.