What did Brock Lesnar say to Vince McMahon when they first met? (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is probably the greatest Vince McMahon signing. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recalled the first time the two alpha males met. He also remembers the exact words that The Beast Incarnate said to his future boss.

After winning the NCAA Division-1 Heavyweight Wrestling Championship, Brock Lesnar was a hot commodity. Gerald Brisco is credited with having discovered the talent and helping him get signed to WWE. He remembers witnessing the first meeting of the future WWE megastar and the greatest promoter in the business.

While it was a busy day at work, McMahon saw Lesnar from the corner of his eye. In Brisco's words, Vince could not resist a good bicep, and Brock's guns were showing through his tight t-shirt. Brisco elaborated:

"All of a sudden, he just dead stopped in his tracks, turns, walks over, grabs Brock's hand, shakes his hand and says, 'I'm Vince McMahon.' He turns to Brock. And Brock has once of the greatest answers I've heard one of these kids say that's just coming out of college." (4:51-5:09)

Brisco was taken aback by Lesnar's confidence even at that early stage. He added:

"Vince said, 'Young man, congratulations on winning your National Championship. Are you ready for showbiz?' And Brock Lesnar looks him right in the eye and says, 'I've been ready all my life for showbiz.' Boom. What an answer to give the boss." (5:10-5:24)

Brock Lesnar remains a top draw for Vince McMahon to this day

More than two decades later, the former UFC megastar is still McMahon's biggest top-dollar attraction. He is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

How incredible is it that the iconic meeting led to such an amazing symbiotic relationship that's withstood the test of time? You can check out more amazing stories from Brisco and WWE Hall of Famer JBL right here.

