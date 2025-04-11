"What can you do?" - Veteran questions Randy Orton's status for WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton's WWE status for WrestleMania 41 is up in the air, as Kevin Owens won't be able to compete in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno questioned management's potential options for The Viper at the event.

Last year, Randy Orton hit Nick Aldis with an RKO when he decided to join Friday Night SmackDown. Later, The Viper paid the fine and doubled the amount, as he had another RKO in the bag for the general manager. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Apex Predator hit Aldis with one more RKO.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran questioned Orton's future heading into the event, as he has no opponent. While Disco Inferno doesn't mind a match between Nick Aldis and The Viper, he questioned whether it would actually draw and if the company has any other option after Kevin Owens's injury.

"I think Nick Aldis would absolutely have a thing here where he calls Randy Orton for absolute defiance and they could build up to have a match with each other, but I don't how it would draw," Inferno said. (From 06:59 to 07:11)

He added:

"Bro, they've been building up Kevin Owens forever. Kevin Owens is done. It's two weeks away, what can you do?" Inferno said. (From 07:33 to 07:43)

Randy Orton hasn't had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania since 2021

In 2023, Randy Orton returned to the Stamford-based promotion following an eighteen-month hiatus from wrestling. The career-threatening injury took nearly two years for The Viper to return to action. During this, he missed out on WrestleMania 39 in California.

In 2021, The Apex Predator went head-to-head against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and won. The following year, he entered The Showcase of the Immortals with Matt Riddle as the RAW Tag Team Champions and left the event with a successful title defense over Alpha Academy and the Street Profits.

Last year, The Viper competed in a Triple Threat match against The Prizefighter and Logan Paul for the United States Championship, which Paul retained. It'll be interesting to see if Orton competes at the event in Las Vegas against a new opponent.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

